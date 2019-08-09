Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MYRTLE ELLA YOUNG. View Sign Service Information W.G. Young Funeral Home Ltd. 430 Huron Street Stratford , ON N5A 5T7 (519)-271-7411 Obituary

YOUNG, MYRTLE ELLA (nee LANE) Died peacefully, in care, on August 5, 2019, in her 93rd year, after a long battle with dementia. She was predeceased by her husband Angus William Young and is survived by her children Margaret (Peggy) Hobbs (Don) and Stuart Young (Betty), as well as her sister, Kerry Poulsen (Ken). She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Geoffrey Le Quelenec (Katya), Matthew Le Quelenec (Julianne), Christopher Young (Monica) and Spencer Young; and great-grandchildren, Ian Le Quelenec, Xavier and Charlotte Le Quelenec, and Sofia and George Monakhova. Myrtle was born on July 22, 1927, in Toronto Township, to Charlotte (nee Harris) and Thomas Lane. She grew up in Port Credit and graduated with her RN from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in 1948, marrying Angus soon after in 1949. Myrtle was a devoted mother and wife, a voracious reader, and an accomplished bridge player. She made many friends in many places over the years and will be remembered fondly. We will miss her quick sense of humour, her many kindnesses, her nursing skills and her pithy and memorable insights. A funeral service is scheduled for August 24th, at 2:00 p.m., at W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford, Ontario (N5A 5T7), to celebrate Mum's life. Condolences may be sent to this address as well.

Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 9, 2019

