GLEADHILL, Myrtle Marie January 3, 1926 – January 18, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announced the passing of Myrtle. Beloved wife to the late Eric Gleadhill. Loving mother to the late Kenneth Gleadhill (Elizabeth). Sister to David Warmington, Robert Warmington, Betty Horton and Joyce Galipeau. Grandma to Karen, Jeff, Melanie, Ashley and Adam. Great-Grandma to Savanna, Chase, Jason, Tyler, Ella, Keaton, Deegan and Caden. Adored Aunt to Craig, Michael, Valorie, Sharon, Paula, William, Lu-Ann, Brian and Barbara. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.) on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020