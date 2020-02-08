Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle GLEADHILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Marie GLEADHILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtle Marie GLEADHILL Obituary
GLEADHILL, Myrtle Marie January 3, 1926 – January 18, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announced the passing of Myrtle. Beloved wife to the late Eric Gleadhill. Loving mother to the late Kenneth Gleadhill (Elizabeth). Sister to David Warmington, Robert Warmington, Betty Horton and Joyce Galipeau. Grandma to Karen, Jeff, Melanie, Ashley and Adam. Great-Grandma to Savanna, Chase, Jason, Tyler, Ella, Keaton, Deegan and Caden. Adored Aunt to Craig, Michael, Valorie, Sharon, Paula, William, Lu-Ann, Brian and Barbara. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.) on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -