ASHMAN, MYRTLE May (nee HOLNESS) July 19, 1926 - September 28, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce that at the age of 94, and after a lengthy battle with Dementia, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at Humber River Hospital on September 28, 2020 at 5:10 a.m., she is now with the Lord. Myrtle was born in Aenon town, in the parish of Clarendon, Jamaica in 1926 to Clara James and Clarence Holness. Predeceased by her sister, Sylvia Reynold (2001), and her brother Alfred Baimbridge (2016). Myrtle is survived by her daughters Fay Scott, Marilyn Morgan, Margaret Reid, and Marcia Ashman. Grandchildren Andrea, Adrian, Dayan, Janice, Nadia, Richard, Ryan, Andrew, Rashaad Natalie, and Lyn. Great-grandchildren Joelle, Hannah, Zoe, Malik, Kalyssa, Annabelle, Dominic, Daniel, Johnathan, Malachi, Isaiah, Michael-Carlos, Josiah, Makayla-Angel, Malia, Ashleigh, Mekhi and sons-in-law, Roy Scott and Michael Reid. Special thanks to all the staff at Weston Terrace Care Community, for taking care of mom for the past year and a half. A long standing member of the Prayer Palace Church, her Funeral service will take place at Prayer Palace (1111 Arrow Road, Toronto, ON M9M 3B3) on Saturday, October 10th, with a viewing from 9 a.m., and funeral service at 10 a.m. Viewing will be held at the Scott Funeral Home – West Toronto Chapel (1273 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6M 4R2, 416-243-0202) Friday, October 9th from 4 to 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, viewing and funeral attendance are by invitation only.