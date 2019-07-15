Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MYRTLE (JEFFERY) THOMPSON. View Sign Obituary

THOMPSON, MYRTLE (JEFFERY) November 28, 1918 – July 11, 2019 Peacefully, aged 100 years and 8 months, at Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care (where she was Dietary Supervisor when the Oaks opened over 40 years ago.). Last of the 11 Jeffery siblings, raised near Magnetewan, Ontario, and predeceased by Alvin, son Michael at age 10 and son-in-law Gordon O'Brien. Beloved mother of Linda (Aldo) Nasato and Judith O'Brien, devoted Nanny of Sharon (Mike), Lynda Lee, Allan (Jen), Kim, Chris (Gen) and Stephanie (Dave) also loved by Lou (Helen), Liz (Roy) and Philip. Proud great-Nanny/great-great-Nanny to 17 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Aunt Myrt will also be missed by all her nieces and nephews from the Jeffery and Thompson families, especially Murray (Thompson) Bell who was Michael's childhood brother-cousin, and mourns him still. Cremation has taken place and her family will hold a family Celebration of Life. If you wish to donate in Myrt's memory please do so to the Canadian Wildlife Federation, which she supported for many years.

Published in the Toronto Star on July 15, 2019

