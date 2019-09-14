HENDERSON, N. Jean (nee WRIGHT) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jean on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the age of 89. She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband of 65 years Graham, their son Greg and their daughter Christine. Family and friends will be received at ELGIN MILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1591 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Richmond Hill (east of Leslie St., 905-737-1720), for visitation on Tuesday, September 17th from 1-3 p.m. followed by a graveside service. For further information and online condolences please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019