ABBOUD, NABIL Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 75 after a long and courageous battle with lung disease, he joins his beloved wife Magda, and dear brothers Assaad (Aida), Victor (Emmy), Samir (Suzanne). He will be remembered as the cherished father of Eric, Nadine (Charlie), and Christopher (Patricia), loving companion to Daniela, dear brother to Ines (Nabil) and devoted Grandfather or "Jeddo" to Lucas and Cleo. He will be dearly missed by many nephews and nieces, friends, and everyone in "le Groupe." Born in Palestine, and raised in Egypt, Nabil or "Bill" immigrated to his beloved Canada in 1963, where he worked all day in order to earn a university degree at night. This hard work led to a long and extremely successful career in the pharmaceutical industry which took him and his family all over the world with stops in Lisbon, Kalamazoo and Frankfurt. His love for family was nearly matched for his passion for the "Beautiful Game" or "Jogo Bonito" and his weekly game of cards with his poker buddies where the "high stakes" of pennies and dimes would lead to high drama and lots of laughs. In lieu of flowers, please consider honouring the incredibly brave front line workers who risked their lives to care for Nabil by making a donation to Sunnybrook Covid-19 relief fund. https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/covid19?utm_source=Sunnybrook&utm_medium=donationlanding&utm_campaign=Covid19
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2020.