FARID, NABIL (BILL) With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Nabil (Bill) Farid, in his 78th year, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Nabila and his two sons, Sherif (Kim) and Neil. He will be sorely missed by his grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua and Sarah. Brother to the late Zack Farid (Georgette), the late Doris Farid and by marriage to Adel Mohareb (Ayten). Uncle to Mervette, Nader, Justin (Cindy), Adrian (Melinda) and Eugene (Mahua). A celebration of life will be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., with a reception to follow.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NABIL (BILL) FARID.
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019