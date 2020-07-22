1/1
Nadezda USACHEV
1925 - 2020
USACHEV, Nadezda (nee GAVRIC) August 28, 1925 - July 18, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear sweet mother Nadezda (Nada), on the morning of July 18, 2020, at the age of 94 years young. She passed peacefully. She will be sorely missed by her much-loved children, son James, daughter Nina and her husband Paul, grandchildren Nicole and Michael, great-grandchildren Isabella, Maija, Braydon and Nixon. She will be rermembered by her many relatives in Serbia and friends in Canada. As a single parent she had a fierce dedication to her two only children and we are proud to say that she did an excellent job of raising us. Being a deeply religious woman, she followed the Orthodox Church calendar faithfully. Her warm and pleasant personality was felt and appreciated by many that knew her. She loved nature and had a fondness for the bird life and enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. followed by the burial at 12:00 p.m. The reception will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 situation. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Viewing
11:00 AM
JUL
27
Burial
12:00 PM
July 22, 2020
To my dear friend, Nina. My condolences to you and James and Paul, Nicole, and Michael, and all of your families. From the bottom of my heart, I keep you in my prayers ❤. Love, Amelia
Amelia Beltrame
