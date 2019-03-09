HAMAOUI, Nadia (nee HOSNY) 1945 - 2019 Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Family Matriarch, Nadia passed away on March 2nd, leaving behind a wonderful life with her cherished husband Jean, amazing son, Remy (Kimberly) and loving daughter, Nancy (Alexander). Beloved grandmother to Marco, Christian, Leïla and Charlotte. Dear sister to Doreen (the late Karim), Marcelle (the late Michel), Renée, Liliane and Thérèse (Sami). The family will receive condolences at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Lebanon Church, 1515 Queen Street W., at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nadia HAMAOUI.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019