MICHISOR, Nadia It is with broken hearts we announce that the world lost one of its brightest lights with the passing of Nadia Michisor in her 78th year at Toronto General Hospital. After coping with numerous chronic illnesses, she is finally at peace. She was a wonderful wife who has left behind her devoted husband of 59 years Nicolas Michisor. Mother to Martha Arabski and Anna Michisor, who loved her dearly. Grandmother to Lisa Knight and Mariana and Alexander Arabski, to whom she was the light of their lives. Sister to Ivaan Kotulsky, who she survived and cared for deeply. Nadia arrived in Canada in 1949 from Ukraine via Germany with her mother, father and brother and soon after began her life in Toronto. She sang enchantingly for many years in the church choir (St. Volodymyr). She was also an astounding cook, from her meatballs to her honey and walnut cakes. Nadia had the biggest heart, which she opened to many. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 27th at the Cardinal Funeral Home (366 Bathurst St., Toronto) from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Panachyda at 7:30 p.m. Funeral on November 28th, St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral at 11 a.m. Interment York Cemetery. Donations may be made on her behalf to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 25, 2019