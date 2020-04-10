|
|
YUSIW, NADIA October 15, 1930 - April 7, 2020 The hyphen between these dates signify a life well lived, loved and cherished. Our collective hearts are broken to share the news of our Mother, Baba and Pra-Baba's peaceful passing. Mom was predeceased by our father, Wally. Our mother was an extremely feisty, straight shooting, funny woman, who was fierce in the love of her family. She was deeply religious and a staunch Ukrainian, and this not only identified her, but our entire family. Left to mourn her, but cherish the memories are her daughter, Lesia (Sandy) Wickeler and husband Bob, son Joe Yusiw and partner Natalie, and son Michael and partner Jerome. Beloved Baba to Krystyna Whittaker (Adam) and Brandon and Tyler Yusiw. Cherished Pra-baba to her beloved princess, Everleigh Whittaker. Due to COVID, there will be no visitation and only a private family funeral on April 14, 2020. Interment at St. Volodymyr Cemetery in Oakville, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Residence in Scarborough, who were instrumental in our mother's well being and compassionate care for over 5 years. Eternal thanks to all at the Residence. As well, donations to the ICU unit at Sunnybrook Hospital would be appreciated. Our mother was treated with compassion and care and they permitted us to say our goodbyes, for which we are eternally grateful. Rest in peace, mama, Vichnaya Pamyiat. Keeping you in our hearts forever.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2020