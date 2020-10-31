JEWISON, NADINE YVONNE 1950 - 2020 On October 26, 2020 we said a very painful goodbye to Nadine, age 70. She passed away peacefully with her husband and children by her side. Nadine was a loving wife to Gary for 46 years and a beautiful mother to Melissa and Kelly (Lynda). Devoted daughter to Maggie (recently deceased), supportive sister to Danny (Wendy) and Fran. World class Baba to her grandson Levi, Teta Nini to Deanna, and Blake and Auntie Nadine (Nay) to our Windmill family. Nadine embodied strength, passion, and wisdom. She lived her life by the value that family always came first. She was the most selfless of us all. She never let a day go by without letting you know you were fiercely loved. We were the luckiest family to be blessed with her and are all struggling to process our loss. Nadine was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and this disease took her life 28 days later. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Ajax/Pickering Hospital for taking such good care of her. There will be no service at this time; we will likely host a celebration of life in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask for donations to be sent to the Canadian Cancer Society
in her name. Mom/Nay, you are loved and admired by so many but none more than your family. We know you're looking out for us; we'll try and continue to make you proud. We miss you and promise to always tell the best stories about your impact. Keep smiling, Mom!