DALLAL, Naim At the age of 97, Dr. Naim Dallal passed peacefully, on July 23, 2020. For his whole life, up until his final hours, he was blessed with an exceptionally sharp mind, a wonderful sense of humour, a resilient spirit, and a tireless attention to detail that would astound all those who knew him. Born in Baghdad, Iraq, on February 2, 1923, he was a survivor of the Pogrom in Baghdad on Shavuot 1941, spared because rioters, hijacking a bus, thought he was not Jewish and allowed him to go. He served in three armies; in Syria as a gendarme while studying at the University of Damascus and as an officer in both the Iraqi and Israeli armies. He was proud of his heritage and the history and traditions of Iraqi Jews and passed on those traditions through his family. In 1977, he, along with other community leaders, founded the Iraqi Jewish Association of Ontario and served as its first President. Over the years, he also served on both national and regional executives of the Canadian Jewish Congress. He was unwavering in his dedication to his community and was equally devoted to his career. After working in dentistry in Syria, Iraq, and Israel, he immigrated to Canada and joined the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Toronto. He practiced dentistry in Toronto until he retired at the age of 88. He loved meeting with friends and discussing world events over a coffee and muffin at McDonald's. His greatest source of happiness and pride was his family. He was predeceased by his brothers, Saleem and Albert. He leaves behind his beautiful wife Renee who stood at his side for 72 years of marriage. He is also survived by his four children Joseph (Barbara), Ida (Kamal), Laura (Brian) and Steven (Cindy), his nine grandchildren David, Jesse (Victoria), Nicole (Aaron), Rachel (Jeremy), Jessica, Benji, Nathan, Lindsay and Chloe and his two great-grandchildren Mia and Olivia. The family is so grateful to Myrben, Princess, and Fiona for their love and care. A Family graveside service will take place on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Please check Benjamin's website for live streaming information. Memorial donations may be made to The Naim Dallal Memorial Fund c/o Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, www.benjamins.ca