STEWART, NAN LAWRENCE BAXTER Nan died at Toronto General Hospital on Saturday, March 14, 2020, after a lengthy battle with emphysema. A beloved wife and loving mother, she leaves her sons, Peter (Jennifer Wardle) and David (Vanessa Friedman), and her adored grandchildren, Allegra, Miranda and Zebediah. Nan was born in Victoria on September 4, 1935 and received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of British Columbia. She married Robert Bowie Stewart, a stock broker, after a cross-country whirlwind romance on April 11, 1959, and moved to live with him in Montreal; they then lived in Winnipeg before settling in Toronto. She was with her husband and partner until he passed in late 2013, and celebrated their almost 60 years of marriage forever after. Nan gathered extraordinarily long-lasting friendships through each stage of her life. With her role as a mother taking less of her time as her "boys" became young adults, she reoriented her energies, becoming deeply involved in the Toronto art community: she was in charge of the volunteer-run shop at the Art Gallery of Ontario, and later helped start and run the Toronto Friends of the Visual Arts. An excellent athlete and avid competitor, she was a keen tennis and bridge player, reader, golfer, and member of the B&R and The Mad River Golf Club. Her bravery and strength in the face of trials - including two successful battles with cancer - loyalty, and love of her family will never be forgotten. With her acerbic wit, quiet confidence and engaging intellect she remains a model to those who knew her. Condolences and memories may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. In honour of her enthusiastic support for young artists, donations to the Toronto Friends of the Visual Arts will be graciously accepted. Cheques can be made out to Toronto Foundation, Toronto Friends of the Visual Arts (in the memo line), and sent to: Toronto Foundation, Toronto Friends of the Visual Arts, 33 Bloor Street East, Suite 1603, Toronto, ON, M4W 3H1.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2020