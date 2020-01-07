|
MAITLAND, NAN VICTORIA Born in Toronto, the daughter of the late Arthur Musgrave and Victoria (nee Marsh), Nan Maitland passed away peacefully in Meaford on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the age of 96. Nan was predeceased by her beloved husband Donald McFaul Maitland in 2007 and is remembered as the devoted mother of Marsha Watts of Lindsay, Christopher Maitland and Penny Nicholson of Wasaga Beach and Charles Maitland and Denise Jones of Ravenna. Nan will be the sorely missed "Nano" of her 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a memorial funeral service celebrating Nan's life will be held at St. George's Anglican Church in Clarksburg, on Thursday, January 9th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. George's Anglican Church (cheques only please) or the Meaford Hospital Foundation, would be appreciated and may be made directly or through the Ferguson Funeral Home to whom arrangements have been entrusted. For further information, please see: www.fergusonfuneral homes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 7, 2020