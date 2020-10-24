LUNNEY, NANCY A. (nee SWIENCICKI) Nancy passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Houses of Providence, age 76; after a long illness. Survived by her husband Richard M., niece Amy (Nelson), nephew Paul (Chrissy), great-niece Ashley, and great-nephews Justin, Paul and Eric. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Bernice of Buffalo, NY and her brother Paul. She retired from the Ontario Government and then worked with the Catholic Charities of Toronto. She was a volunteer of the National Ballet of Canada, the University of Toronto Women's Club Catholic Charities and Holy Rosary Church. Nancy was a kind, thoughtful and generous person who brought happiness to the many family members and friends she knew. A private ceremony has been held, and a memorial service will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Canadian Kidney Foundation or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
