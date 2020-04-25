ANDERSON, NANCY On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, after a decade long dementia journey, Nancy has been set free. Nancy was born in Toronto to James and Annie Hamilton. Predeceased by her loving husband Kenneth Anderson and her brother John. She is survived by her sister and best friend Mary. She is much loved and will be missed by son Neil (Christine), and daughter Jane (Larry). Special grandma to Meg (Matthew), Douglas (Allie), and Sam (Crystal). Ken and Nancy's 65 years together is a beautiful love story. Looking after each other, their family, and their friends. They honoured their vows... to grow with you in love, in sickness and in health, til... Nancy loved her home and took pride in her house. She also worked in the office at Maurice Cody Public School for over 20 years and volunteered at Leaside United Church. Mum lived for her family. She was an active part of her children's and grandchildren's lives. It was special for her to hear from family and her many lifelong friends. Nancy made the best egg salad sandwiches, and peanut butter cookies. Like her cookies, mum was tiny and perfect. Special thanks to the extraordinary staff at Meighan Manor, especially the caring people on Davis Floor, who allowed Nancy to live her final years with dignity, knowing she was loved. Memorial donations directed to Isabel & Arthur Meighen Manor or Leaside United Church would be appreciated. Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.