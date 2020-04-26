Our condolences to Jim, Bruce, Will, and Tim and your families. We remember great times with Nancy & David over the years. We would meet for dinner often, sometimes in Waterloo, sometimes in Guelph. We also remember the good times spent at the cottage.
Your mom was a true cheerleader for your family.
Eldon & Carol
HALDENBY, NANCY ANNE (nee PEARSON) Nancy passed away quietly on April 22, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Nancy Haldenby was the loving wife and lifelong companion of Dr. David Haldenby (deceased). Dear and caring mother of James (Jim) of Toronto, Bruce and his wife Yasmin of Vancouver, William (Bill) and his wife Lori of Mississauga, and Timothy and his wife Stephanie of Toronto. Loving grandmother of Eric, Willem, Anna, Callum, Thomas, Liam, Emma, Kyan and Zoe. Predeceased by her parents James (Jim) and Edith Pearson. Nancy and Dave were high school sweethearts and were inseparable throughout their lives together. As lifelong companions Nancy and Dave enjoyed 53 wonderful years of marriage together before Dave's passing in November of 2014. Nancy graduated from Toronto Western Hospital of Nursing in 1959. She was a member of the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Kitchener, Westmount Golf Club, Kitchener and the Alpine Ski Club, Collingwood. Nancy (mom) was an avid traveller. She was the unofficial travel agent for her and Dave (dad), planning extensive trips and adventures that took them all over the world. When she was not travelling the world with Dave, Nancy could often be found sitting next to him on the dock with a book in hand quietly enjoying each other's company. Nancy's down time, though never still, was spent at home in Waterloo, or travelling to Toronto, Mississauga and Vancouver to spend time with her family. She loved her boys and was a dedicated grandmother to her nine beautiful grandchildren never missing a birthday card or making tins of mini gingerbread men for each of them at Christmas. She was a hockey mom turned hockey grandma and would enthusiastically watch and cheer her grandchildren on the ice or in any of their sports whenever she got the chance. She also enjoyed many a musical interlude listening to her grandchildren at school concerts, playing piano, guitar and singing at home. Nancy was most at ease in the sunshine, spending summers with family at their cottage on Browning Island in Muskoka. She spent the colder seasons with family in sunny Sanibel walking the long beaches, shelling for "the perfect shell", reading quietly on the beach or swimming and floating in the pool with her grandkids. Nancy was also an accomplished skier, trekking almost anywhere on any mountain, skiing the slopes at Alpine Ski Club, Whistler, the Canadian and US Rockies, and throughout the Alps. No matter where she was Nancy loved being surrounded by her family having meals together, sharing travel adventures through stories and family videos, laughing through family game nights, swimming in the lake with the family or joining in the hot tub time at the cottage. Nancy was a generous, kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother with unwavering dedication and love for her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all but will remain in our hearts forever. We love you mom/grandma. Peace be with you. A private family visitation and graveside service will be held. Condolences for the family and donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2020.