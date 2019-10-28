BRADLEY, NANCY Passed away after a long and full life on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Humber River Hospital in her 90th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Stanley, son Stan, daughter Lillian and great-grandson Ryan. Loving mom of Christina. Devoted and cherished Nana of Kimberly (Eddy) Lima, Jeffrey (Bianca) Littlefield, Bradley Littlefield (Kristen Pennie), Adain Bradley and great-grandchildren Olivia, Joshua, Ian, Theo and Cameron. She was predeceased by her sisters Lillian Snow and Francis Fraser. Nancy will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Friends were received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at York Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to West Toronto Support Services would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
