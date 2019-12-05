BROOKS, NANCY Nancy Brooks passed away peacefully in Toronto on December 2, 2019 with her family by her side. The wife of the late Harry Brooks, loving mother to Darlene, Susan, Wendy, Harry, Jacqueline, Geraldine (late), Robert, Frankie (late) and Debbie. Grandmother of Terry, Ashley, Suzette, Jean-Paul, Jarek, Caylan, Shannon, Cassandra, Jesse, Amanda, Robert, Ryan, Richard and Stephanie. Great-grandmother to Carly, Kristen, Jeffrey, Christine, Daniel, Julie, Noah, Arabella, Kyleigh and Yassin. Nancy loved her family and made many great friends to whom she passed on her wisdom and comfort. She was truly a wonderful person and will forever be missed. Interment will be held on December 14th at 11 a.m. at the grave site at the Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough, followed by a gathering of family and friends.

