SAHAIDAK, NANCY CARROL (nee GREENLAY, BECK) Died peacefully on December 26, 2019, at Tenacapalo, her home on Lake St. George. Born October 18, 1932 in Melfort, Saskatchewan, daughter of the late William Greenlay and Ivy Beck. Beloved wife and partner in crime of the late T. Tedd Sahaidak. Cherished mother of Carrol Sahaidak-Beaver (Alan), Patty Thoma (Jeff Hummel) and Lori Clark (David), loving Nana of Kyle and Pauline Thoma and Harrison and Mackenzie Clark. Nancy had an amazing life. She never waited to do the things people dream of. She made her dreams come true and found great joy in her family, friends and life itself. Visitation is at Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28th and 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29th with a service to follow. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. Special thanks to all the support provided by the Couchiching Family Health Team, Personal Support Workers and Nurses. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019