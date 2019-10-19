Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Christine HARRISON. View Sign Obituary

HARRISON, Nancy Christine We are saddened to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Nancy Christine Harrison on October 9, 2019. Nancy leaves behind her mother Deirdre Harrison, her sister Kathleen Harrison, brother-in-law Thomas Karman and her nephews Tobias and Soren as well as many close friends in her Muskoka community. Nancy was predeceased by her loving grandparents Russell and Nancy Harrison. Nancy was born in Peterborough on May 30, 1973. She was a kind and generous woman with a great sense of humour who was always happiest in the woods and near the lakes of Algonquin Park, Stoney Lake and Muskoka. Nancy has been laid to rest at a private family service and the family requests that anyone who would like to honour Nancy to please send a donation in her name to the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation or



