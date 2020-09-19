GARTON, NANCY CLAIRE Nancy Claire Garton resides now in our hearts, having left this world on September 5, 2020, at the age of 97. Born in Toronto in 1923, to Frederick and Muriel McClure, Nancy developed a love of school, athletics, painting, cooking and northern lake sunsets. She attended Parkdale Collegiate, The University of Toronto, and Toronto Normal School where she received her elementary teaching certificate. During WWII she was proud of her service in the Canadian Red Cross. While in high school, she met an exceptionally tall fellow, William (Bill) Garton, who became the love of her life and her unrelenting comic partner. Married in 1946, after Bill's war service, they remained happily married until Bill's passing 67 years later. Together they created a home in Etobicoke for their children, Robert Garton (Susan Garton) and Patricia Garton Venus (David Venus). This home was central to her life: a haven for many friends, delicious meals, laughter, conversation, celebrations and exacting Bridge games. Nancy transferred her skills in the classroom to the education of her children through travel, exposure to nature, books, althetics, drama and music. All of these efforts were fueled by her culinary talents -- the vehicle for her affection and generosity towards others. Throughout her life, Nancy attracted a wide circle of friends, numerous travel opportunities and later, in her eyes, the very best of all; three grandsons, known affectionately as "the three miserable kids!". Brian Garton, Kevin Venus (Kathryn Venus), and Graham Venus (Mikaela Weiss). When she spent time with them, at home or at her cottage, she knew she was blessed. She expressed her thanks regularly at her Church of more than 60 years, Islington United. In recent years, Nancy's mind and body declined and she had serious health challenges. We are grateful to the exceptional caregivers at the Village of Wentworth Heights Retirement Residence in Hamilton. Collectively, they brought happiness to her life through their sincere affection, respect, and sense of humour. She never complained of her life there, and spoke only of everyone's kindness. We will all miss Nancy dearly. In consideration of these times, immediate family gathered on September 10, 2020 for the funeral service and interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, kindly consider Sleeping Children Around the World, or a charity of your choice.



