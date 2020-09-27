1/2
Nancy Diane FORFAR
FORFAR, Nancy Diane (nee SING) Passed away peacefully at home while held by her children, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at age 78. Loving wife of the late Ross Forfar, dear mother of Scott (Kelley Marko) and Joanne (Robert Andris) and cherished Nana of Alexa and Addison. As a lifelong resident of Agincourt, Nancy shared many happy memories growing up with her parents Fred and Josephine Sing and her three sisters: the late Joyce (George Oswald), Frances (Tom Milton) and Julianna (late Mike Lefevre). Nancy was known to many for her kind and thoughtful nature, always remembering birthdays and other celebrations of the extended Sing, Forfar and Gough family and friends. Her 26-year career as a public school Secretary in Scarborough earned her warm recognition from multitudes of schoolchildren. Special thanks to Dr. Sandra Marcus and the palliative care teams at Central East LHIN and VHA Home HealthCare who helped fulfill her wish to stay at home to the end of her life. The family will receive friends at Ogden Funeral Home, Agincourt, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. A small funeral service for family will be held at St. Timothy's Anglican Church, Agincourt, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Private family interment to follow. Attendance at the memorials is limited and masks and physical distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
