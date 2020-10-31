1/1
NANCY DIANNE BRODIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Past District Deputy President Toronto West District #12
Member Riverside Rebekah Lodge #151, Port Credit
Longtime active member First United Church, Mississauga

Peacefully at Trillium Health Partners - Mississauga Site on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Nancy Brodie (nee Campbell), in her 77th year, beloved wife of Norman Brodie. Dear mother of Michelle (Charles) Garraway Jennifer (Michael) Brodie and John (Ashley) Brodie. Loving grandmother of Calyn and Cory Garraway and Aiden and Declan Brodie. Dear sister of Roger (Julie) Campbell and beloved aunt of Ian Campbell. Funeral Service will be held at Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St. Mississauga on Friday, November 6, 2020. A private family interment will take place at Prospect Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future at Christ First United Church, when the COVID-19 restrictions allow for larger gatherings.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.turnerporter.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Turner & Porter Funeral Directors Peel Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved