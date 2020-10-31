Past District Deputy President Toronto West District #12

Member Riverside Rebekah Lodge #151, Port Credit

Longtime active member First United Church, Mississauga



Peacefully at Trillium Health Partners - Mississauga Site on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Nancy Brodie (nee Campbell), in her 77th year, beloved wife of Norman Brodie. Dear mother of Michelle (Charles) Garraway Jennifer (Michael) Brodie and John (Ashley) Brodie. Loving grandmother of Calyn and Cory Garraway and Aiden and Declan Brodie. Dear sister of Roger (Julie) Campbell and beloved aunt of Ian Campbell. Funeral Service will be held at Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St. Mississauga on Friday, November 6, 2020. A private family interment will take place at Prospect Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future at Christ First United Church, when the COVID-19 restrictions allow for larger gatherings.

