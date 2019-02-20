Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY EDITH IRELAND. View Sign

IRELAND, NANCY EDITH (nee GIBBS) It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Edith Ireland (Gibbs) on Saturday, February 16, 2019, with her family by her side. Adored wife of Norman Ireland for 62 happy years. Loving mother of Randy (Alison) and Cindy (Richard). Cherished Nana to Kaitlin (Daniel) and granddog Chloe. Nancy is survived by her dear brother John and dear sister Shirley. Predeceased by her brothers Alvin and James, sisters Gladys and Dorothy. She will be fondly remembered and missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 24th from 12-3 p.m. at the McEachnie Family Centre, 28 Old Kingston Road (Pickering Village), Ajax, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Scarborough Hospital SHN Foundation – Emergency Department. The family wishes to thank Dr. Clasky and his staff of the 3rd floor ICU at Scarborough Hospital. Nancy will be fondly remembered for her love for her family. She lives in our hearts forever.

Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2019

