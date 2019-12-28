COOPER, Nancy Eileen (nee BOYD) Born in Montreal on May 31, 1931, died peacefully in her 89th year, on December 7, 2019, at the Dorothy Ley Hospice in Toronto. Throughout her illness, Nancy never lost her grace and playful spirit. She is deeply loved and missed by Bramley, her husband of 68 years; daughters Diane (Charles Cameron) and Catherine (Robert Bridgeman); grandchildren Erin (James Farrell), Leila (Ben Lambert), Brian, Heather, Mallory (Glen Goncalves) and Caroline; and great-granddaughter Evelyn. Nancy is fondly remembered as a kind and lovely lady by her brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Monday, December 30th at 1 p.m., Kingsway Lambton United Church, 85 The Kingsway, Etobicoke.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019