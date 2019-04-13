Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY EILEEN McCULLOUGH. View Sign

McCULLOUGH, NANCY EILEEN (nee WADE) It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Nancy McCullough surrounded by her family and close friends, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Larry McCullough and daughter of the late Harry and Bernie Wade. Loving mother of Kathi (Paul), Dave, Kim (Karen), Michael and Jennifer (Jonathan). Cherished grandmother of Ian, Natalie and Aliyah. She is survived by her twin sister Annabelle (Peter), her brother Chris (Jo Ann) and sister-in-law Emilie. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends, especially her best friends Claire and Ellen. No words can adequately express the sadness we feel with the loss of Nancy. We are blessed to have shared our lives with her. Visitation will take place at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New St., Burlington, on Sunday, April 14th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will take place at Wellington Square United Church, 2121 Caroline St., Burlington, Monday, April 15th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ROCK (Reach Out Centre for Kids) In Memory of Nancy

