NANCY ELAINE LAZOR
LAZOR, NANCY ELAINE At St. Michael's Hospital, on Monday, July 6, 2020. Nancy, dear wife of the late Yan. Loving mother of Simone (Andrew) and Jordan (Andrea). Proud "Nancy" of Cooper, Peyton, Everly, Riley and Kaia. Cherished sister of Robert (Georgette). A virtual Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. Those who wish to view the live stream may visit the Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel Facebook page. Interment to take place at Mount Hope Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the St. Michael's Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
