HAMMETT, NANCY ELIZABETH (nee WATSON) June 23, 1930- November 24, 2019 Nancy was born to Isabel Masterton Watson (nee Blain) and Pierce Repman Watson in St. Catharines, Ontario. Nancy died in London, Ontario. Predeceased by her brother William Douglas Watson. Forever loved and grieved by her beloved husband of sixty-one years, Gerald Norman Hammett. Nancy lived a rich and full life. She enjoyed golfing and curling. Her creativity was expressed in her fine needle work, knitting and culinary skills. Nancy will be missed. Donations to the Alzheimer Association of Canada, in Nancy's memory, would be appreciated. www.HarrisFuneralHome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2019