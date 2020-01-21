Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY KIMBERLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY ELLEN (HAMM) KIMBERLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY ELLEN (HAMM) KIMBERLEY Obituary
KIMBERLEY (HAMM), NANCY ELLEN October 8, 1927 - January 16, 2020 Passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at 9 p.m. at Markham Stouffville Hospital in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Harold Everett Kimberley, she will be profoundly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, relatives and the numerous friends she made over the years. Nancy's full life story is detailed on the Dixon-Garland website. In accordance with Nancy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Visitation (11 a.m.) followed by a Celebration of Life Ceremony (12 noon) and Reception (1 p.m.) will take place at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home located at 166 Main Street North (Highway 48) in Markham on Sunday, January 26, 2020. We would especially enjoy hearing your favourite memories of Nancy. So, please bring along your stories to share with everyone during the Celebration. We will be inviting people up to personally present them at the Celebration or we can read them on your behalf. You can also add them directly to the Dixon-Garland website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto at alz.to Condolences, photographs and memories can be forwarded to the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home website at www.dixongarland.com Email: [email protected] Phone: 905-294-2030.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -