FILZMAIER, NANCY (nee NIELSEN) It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Nancy Filzmaier who died peacefully at Lionsgate Hospital, North Vancouver, BC on June 25, 2019. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2014 and amazingly survived 5.5 years. Deeply mourned by her family, daughter Julie (Alex), son Greg (Victoria) and grandchildren Erik, Neil and James, and nieces Jennifer and Kristina (Andrew). Predeceased by her sister Sonja. Private family service at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019