Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy HOITA. View Sign Obituary





HOITA, Nancy (nee MORI) Nancy passed away peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital on May 29, 2019 at age 88. She is survived by Gordon her beloved husband of 65 years, daughter Noreen (Michael) Hayashi, son Donald Hoita, brother Ron Mori, aunts Aiko Murakami and Amy Kondo and adored by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Nancy was born in Victoria, BC, on November 22, 1930. She was predeceased by her mother Matsuye, father Sueji and siblings James and Doris Mori. During WWII, like other Japanese-Canadians living in BC, Nancy and her family were treated as "Enemy Aliens", lost their possessions, jobs and right to vote and were detained in the Tashme, BC, internment camp. After the war, her family moved to Toronto to start a new life. In 1952 she proudly graduated from the Toronto General Hospital School of Nursing, married in 1954, raised two children and became the head nurse at Nisbet Lodge seniors residence. She enjoyed fishing with her family, hosting family gatherings and marched in Ottawa with the National Association of Japanese Canadians to successfully obtain redress and a formal apology from the federal government. Thanks to the True Davidson Acres Home staff for their excellent care. Friends and relatives will miss Nancy's generosity, dinner parties, health care advice and witty sense of humour. As per her wishes, in lieu of a funeral, an interment of ashes will be arranged in future. If desired, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Nancy's name. Online condolences and memories can be left at www.etouch.ca Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close