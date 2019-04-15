Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY JANE LYTLE. View Sign



LYTLE, NANCY JANE Passed away with grace and peace, surrounded by love, on April 13, 2019 at the age of 60. Treasured and adored wife of the late J. Travis Lytle (2017). Proud mother of Adrian Preston (Brenna Whyte) and Mark Preston (Lindsay Ward); proud step-mother of Andrew Lytle (Lauren) and Kate Elsinger; and Nana to sweet Zoe Lytle. Predeceased by infant daughter Elizabeth Preston. Nancy also leaves her beloved siblings, Helen Hamilton (Ron); Betty Tabbert (Hilbert) and Clifford Francis (Tamara) to honour her memory. Nancy was an extraordinary aunt, friend and mentor to many nieces and nephews. She was the youngest daughter of the late Hayden and Dorothy (Griese) Francis. Nancy enjoyed a longstanding career with the Ontario Public Service; she found meaning in supporting those close to her to be their best selves and was blessed with wonderful colleagues. Nancy loved to host and entertain others – she enjoyed sharing fine food, fine wine and good music with her many treasured friends and family. Nancy was a dignified, eloquent and caring woman who will be dearly missed. The family wishes to thank the incredible health care team caring for Nancy, including Doctors R. Prince, S. Banarjee, E. Schneider, E. Amos, B. Mah and J. Kitchens. The teams at Princess Margaret and Mount Sinai (Temmy Latner and Bridgepoint) provided excellent care for Nancy, and we are grateful. A special thank you to family members who gave their heart and soul to provide tender care to Nancy over the past months. Friends and Family will be received at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (375 Mount Pleasant Road; east gate entrance 416-485-5572) on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Nancy's Life will take place in the Chapel on Thursday, April 18th at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation or The Ride to Conquer Cancer, which Adrian is participating in to honour his Mom and Travis, would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences please visit www.etouch.ca Funeral Home Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum

375 Mount Pleasant Road

Toronto , ON M4T 2V8

375 Mount Pleasant Road

Toronto , ON M4T 2V8

(416) 485-9129

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close