MOREAU, Nancy Jane (nee CORBETT) Peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Tall Pines Long Term Care, Brampton, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Douglas P. Moreau. Loving mother of Douglas, Brian, Judith, Grant and Kimberley. Predeceased by her daughter Jane. Cherished Nan to Jacqui, Melissa, Brent, Natalie, Kiel, William, Kathryn, Brad, Faye, Doug, Laura and Landon. Great-grandmother to Asha, Tyler, Ethan, Leah, Adeline and Emerson. An intimate service will be held at Andrews Community Funeral Centre, 8190 Dixie Road, Brampton, on June 2, 2019 at 12 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 30, 2019