NOWOTNY, NANCY JANE After a lengthy illness at the Lakeridge Health Centre, Oshawa, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the age of 64. Nancy Nowotny (nee Wheeler) was the beloved wife of John R. Nowotny. Loving mother of Aaron Brunelle and Matthew Brunelle (Dawn Hamilton) and step-mother of Cyndelle King and Joanne Hynes (Keith). Loved grandmother of Dakota, Aiden, Allie and Jaxson. Dearest daughter of Violet Wheeler and the late Cecil (2005). Dear sister of Scott Wheeler, Marcia Wheeler (the late Brian Stevenson), Mary Knox and Linda Shanks (Bryan). Nancy will be missed by other relatives, neighbours and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Nancy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Donations or condolences can be made online at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019