COVELL, NANCY JEAN JOHNSTON Nancy passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Sunnybrook Hospital. She is lovingly remembered by her sister Jane Lewis (Robert), her brother George Johnston (Jocelyn), her children Julia Graham, Anne Herriotts (Simon) and Margaret Graham (Stephen Hawken), her granddaughters (Feylin, Kiana, Caitlin and Ellie) and her nieces and nephews. Husband Rev. David Covell (deceased) and his family welcomed her into their lives and remember her with love. Nancy earned her BScN from University of Toronto and worked at Sick Kids and Kingston General Hospitals before staying home to raise her three girls. She returned to the profession and worked for Victorian Order of Nurses, Veterans' Affairs and Toronto Public Health before her retirement. She had a great love for her family, faith and members of her faith community. Nancy loved to laugh and filled her life with prayer, music, reading and charitable endeavours. With her boundless energy she helped to launch numerous educational, devotional and outreach projects. In the last months of her life she was surrounded by prayer and support. Nancy's funeral service will be held at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church (1585 Yonge St., Toronto), on Friday, February 28th at 1:30 p.m. Her remains will be interred in a family plot in Elmira, joining her parents Dr. William Gordon Johnston and Nancy Adelia (Roberts) Johnston. Nancy contributed to many charities over her life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2020