SINCLAIR, NANCY JOAN On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Nancy passed away at home. Born December 27, 1927 in Toronto Ontario to John Merrill and Doris Jean Brooke (McKay) Sinclair. She was devoted to her family, friends, and neighbours and, in particular her cousins, DeeDee and Stella. Predeceased by her parents and her two brothers John Alexander, and William Mckay Sinclair. Survived by her niece Joanne and her nephews George, Michael, David, and Jeffery. Memorial gathering Saturday, October 5th at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) at 10:00 a.m. Graveside service following at 1:00 p.m. in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019