NANCY JOHNSTON


1943 - 2020
NANCY JOHNSTON Obituary
JOHNSTON, NANCY (nee COUTTS) Born November 5, 1943, Nancy passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Scarborough General Hospital, at the age of 76. Predeceased by her devoted husband Jimmy (James Johnston). Loving mother of Raymond (Kris), Bonnie and Eddie (Monika). Doting Granma to Maria (Steve), Autumn (James), Brittany, Hannah (Jordan) and Addison. Great-Granma to Samantha and two future great-grandchildren to be born. Dear sister to Roslyne, Frances, the late Fred, Charlotte Mae and Miriam and her many nieces and nephews. Special mention to nephew Brad Johnston, from California. A funeral service for immediate family only will take place at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel". Interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. A "celebration of life" will be scheduled at a later date for all other family and friends, details will follow. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mcdbscarb.ca. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Scarborough General Hospital Burn Unit or Kidney Foundation of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2020
