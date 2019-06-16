Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY KATHLEEN MOFFAT. View Sign Service Information Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington 1167 Guelph Line Burlington , ON L7P 2S7 (905)-632-3333 Obituary

MOFFAT, NANCY KATHLEEN Went to be with her Lord and Saviour at St. Joseph's Hospital on Friday, June 14, 2019, formerly of Burlington and Toronto, in her 57th year, from complications of a lifetime of Juvenile Diabetes. Much loved daughter of Bill and Judi Moffat. Loving sister of Roberta Cuthbertson (Mike) and the late Susan Levy – 2010 (the Late David Levy – 2016). Cherished aunt of Sarah Cuthbertson (partner Lee Drydak) and Katrina and Heather Cuthbertson. Nancy was a dedicated and loved primary grade teacher in the Toronto District School Board at C.E. Webster and Roseland Public Schools. She had a B. Comm. in Sports Administration from Laurentian University and a Bachelor of Ed. from the University of Windsor. In spite of her disability, she actively played many sports and was captain of her 1980 Aldershot High School girl's Halton/Peel championship soccer team and played for the Laurentian Voyagers women's soccer team. She coached and organized children's sports at the schools that she taught at. An avid sports fan, she was an usherette at Maple Leaf Garden's while teaching and had a significant collection of sports memorabilia, especially hockey with her favorite player being Joe Sakic. She was a very kind, generous and caring person who was loved and admired by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. This was a testament to her strong Christian faith which sustained her through the tremendous medical challenges that she encountered during her life. A special thanks to wonderful caring staff of St. Joseph's Healthcare ICU, the many medical specialists that she dealt with over her life and the very caring staff at Alexander Place in Waterdown. Visitation at SMITH 'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of the QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Smith's Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 18th at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens following reception. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy to Hope and Healing International or Hamilton Christian Fellowship (Jesus Centre Renovation for Youth) would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Published in the Toronto Star on June 16, 2019

