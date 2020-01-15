|
|
LAMBERT, NANCY Nancy Marwood Lambert (née Foster), of Kincardine, Ontario and formerly Toronto, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in her 98th year. Darling wife of the late John Fraser Lambert (2016). Dear mother of Sarah Marwood Lambert (William Robert HedeFine) of Kincardine. Predeceased by her mother, Dora (Scougall) Foster, aunt Ethel, aunt Tommy and Grammy of Kincardine. Spring service at the Anglican Church of the Messiah, Kincardine, followed by burial at the Kincardine Cemetery. Deepest gratitude to the doctors, caregivers, The Teddington of Toronto, the front-line workers of VON Grey-Bruce and Care Partners, Kincardine. Memorial donations to Parkinson's disease research and support, or a charity of your choice would be welcomed in sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at: daveylinklaterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 15, 2020