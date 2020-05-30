STOCKTON, Nancy Lee (nee MONKMAN) Peacefully, at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Cherished Mother of Debbie and John (Tammy). Proud Nana of Luka, Jacob, Max and Alex. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Evelyn (nee Freeland). Nancy will be dearly missed by her best friend Deborah Curvin as well as her beloved cats Maggie and James. Her dry wit, sense of humour and love and compassion for animals will not be forgotten. A public celebration will take place when public health guidelines permit. In memory of Nancy, donations to the Stephen Lewis Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandpark funeralcentre.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.