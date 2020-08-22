STOCKTON, NANCY LEE (nee MONKMAN) Peacefully, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Cherished mother of Debbie, and John (Tammy). Proud Nana of Luka, Jacob, Max and Alex. A Celebration of Life will take place at HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough, on Tuesday, August 25th, at 1:00 p.m. Face coverings and social distance protocols in place. Donations to the Stephen Lewis Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences highlandparkfuneralcentre.com