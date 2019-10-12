ATTARD, Nancy Lorraine (nee ROGERS) Peacefully, at Etobicoke General Hospital, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the age of 86. Dearly beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Joe and Janis, Cathy and Dave Hollands, Victor, Tom and Tiina and Christine and Doug Miller. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan, Joel, Alexander, Danielle, Emma, Zuberi and Nathaniel and great-grandmother of 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass was celebrated at Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, 45 Ludstone Drive, on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with interment following at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019