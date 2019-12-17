Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lorraine DALY. View Sign Obituary

DALY, Nancy Lorraine (nee DERRY) Nancy, age 91, passed peacefully on December 13, 2019 at St. Patrick's Home. Nancy was born in Peterborough and graduated from University of Toronto. Predeceased by her husband Jack, they enjoyed a wonderful life together, living in Windsor, Manhattan, Ramsey, NJ, Toronto and Collingwood. A wonderful mother, she is survived by her 3 children, Debbie Daly Hartin (John), Lisa, Peter (Patti), her 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Over their 50 years of marriage, Mom and Dad had many adventures together including world travel, "black diamond" ski runs from Europe to the Rockies always returning to their friends at Alpine Ski Club of Collingwood. When Mom would agree to be the first mate on Captain Jack's sailing trips she imagined the Caribbean and warmer climes, only to discover the trip was an autumn trip on the Great Circle waterway and mixing cocktails with ice from Newfoundland growlers. Mom cherished her time at the cottage on Georgian Bay. She loved entertaining family and friends and was always ready for a party, especially dancing with her beloved grandchildren. She was an avid reader, loved to paint and adored her chocolate (stashed throughout her home). She had a flair for fashion and always looked her best. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Patrick's Home for their care and support, with special thanks to RPN Jason, companions Marilyn and Nancy and the caring staff on Wexford. For anyone wishing to honour our Mom's memory, we would appreciate donations to the Collingwood G&M Hospital, St. Patrick's Home of Ottawa, or a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If interested to be notified of the date, contact the family at NancyDalyCelebration @gmail.com

