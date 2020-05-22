BONE, NANCY LOUISE (nee CLARK) October 28, 1930 - May 20, 2020 Peacefully with family by her side, Nancy passed away after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Bruce; her three children, Brian (Janet), Ron (Shelley) and Susan Bruhm (Todd); her much loved grandchildren, Stacey (Martin), Amanda, Katrina (Kevin), Laura (Andrew), Ian, Richard, Michael (Jordann), Daniel (Keenan); great-grandchildren, Madison, Peyton, Miller and Mason; siblings Graham Clark (Marian) and Sandra Forrest; and countless nieces and nephews. Nancy remained active while battling pulmonary fibrosis for almost ten years. She was a member and Board member of the Ladies Golf Club of Toronto, was the first female Chair of the curling section at the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club, and participated in many activities and served on the program committee at the Garden club of Toronto. She volunteered at Sunnybrook Hospital and was the head buyer for their gift shop for many years. Nancy and Bruce spent part of the last 43 winters at the St. Andrews Club in Delray Beach, Florida, where she served on numerous committees and chaired the flower committee. Nancy attended North Toronto collegiate and the University of Toronto where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Fraternity. The family spent several summers at Lake Simcoe, where she and Bruce met when she was 12 years old and where all three of their children met their spouses. Since 1992 she has summered in Muskoka, where she was a member of the Muskoka Lakes Golf and Country Club, and the Port Calling Golf Club. Nancy was a truly remarkable lady, whose legacy will live on through her family, friends, and the various endeavours she embarked on during her life. She will truly be missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. A private family service and burial will take place at Morley Bedford and Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Garden Club of Toronto or a charity of your choice.