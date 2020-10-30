DICK, NANCY LOUISE April 3, 1953 - October 30, 2019 AKA Mother Love. Nancy was a proud and dedicated Mother, Wife, and precious friend, whom delegated by example of respect. Nancy displayed great education, strength and empathy. Nancy retired early, she was an outstanding Registered Nurse, from Scarbrough Centenary Hospital. Nancy was a fearless great leader, who specialized in fields of medical, political, plants, animals, crafts and poetry. A woman with intentions for a general well being for all. Nancy also had an infectious laugh no human could avoid. A woman that was never handed things, and was forced to work extra hard from the moment of childhood. A woman, a supernova that was far too great for this world to comprehend. With the great trust of god to gods, she was one. However, the universe has now taken her to join her beloved husband Robert G. Dick, and will lead her to a place where she will continue to make all the difference. Spiritually, ethically and poetically. Together. With great courage, love and integrity, offer the flower of her life; The Rose. Symbolically her chosen family of four matriarch. Nancy and Robert Dick. A commitment in life and death. From the early beginning of Eternity. Nancy is survived by her daughter Mellisa AM Taylor Suarez, and son Robert BL Taylor, and her remainder of rescued animals. Nancy requests to donate or contribute: Animal rescue of choice, Nursing foundation, Teacher's foundation, Pancreatic/Lung cancer, Liver Foundation, or a contribution to the fight against violence towards women. 'Gentle hugs' If roses grow in heaven, lord please pick a bunch for me, place them in my parents' arms and tell them they're from me. Xo



