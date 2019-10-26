LOWE TURNER, NANCY LUCILLE August 18, 1952 - October 20, 2019 Peacefully, on a Sunday morning, October 20, 2019 at Westshore Village, Port Perry. Cherished wife and best friend of John Black. Beloved mother of Kimberly (Steve) and Dave (Patrina). Dear step-mother of Dennyne (Glenn) and Cari-An (Dwaine). Devoted sister of Carrie and Bob, Bob and Cathy, Ed and Jane, and Kathy. Dear aunt and second mother to many. Nancy will live on in the hearts and spirit of her beloved grandchildren, Meghan (Tyler) Jordan, Sydney, Derek, Jakob, Grace, Hayden, Fayth and Cora-An. Nancy's family would like to thank Westshore Village employees for the extraordinary care and attention they gave her while she was there. A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Westminster United Church, 1850 Rossland Road, Whitby. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331). At Nancy's request, in lieu of flowers, donations to be made in her memory to Westminster United Church, Hearth Place, or Blackstock Co-op Nursery. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019