ZEPP, NANCY MARY (nee MOCHERNUK) July 29, 1931 - May 20, 2020 Predeceased by beloved husband, John W. Zepp, parents William and Barbara Mochernuk, siblings Annie Konuch, Bob Mochernuk, Pearl Waytowych and Jerry Mochernuk. Devoted Mother to Barbara Somerville, Nancy Mokriy (Bill), Hunter Zepp, Paul Zepp (Kamila). Loving Nana to 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Always a generous and most perfect hostess, our beautiful Mom is missed by all those who loved and adored her. As per her wishes, cremation and a small family service has taken place. A celebration of her fabulous life will happen when it is safe for all of us to gather!



