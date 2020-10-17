MITCHELL, NANCY (nee HALSTEAD) Retired Justice of the Peace for Renfrew County November 8, 1947 - October 15, 2020 Nancy Mitchell let go of her failing body on Thursday, October 15, 2020, entrusting her spirit and care of loved ones to the good Lord. Nancy was welcomed with joy and gratitude when born November 8, 1947 to Barney and Ariel Halstead and big brother Brian in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The family moved to Toronto before Nancy began high school and met Donald Gordon Mitchell, her first and only partner for 58 years. Don and Nancy married July of Canada's centennial. Nancy and Don started their own family in Burlington, Ontario, with the births of their 2 children Jane Elizabeth and James Donald. Mom nurtured deep friendships with other young families in the neighbourhood, and led the family's participation at Appleby United Church as a member of the United Church Women's group. Nancy supported her husband's work, moving the Mitchell family to North Bay in 1984. Nancy was invited to join international women's sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. It was within this chapter she met her best friend Marsha Rowell (deceased) and became a lifetime member. It was only after being there for Jane and Jim to see them through school, she went to Canadore College, graduating to begin her own career which started as a Corrections Officer. Nancy actively supported Jim and Jane as they raised her five grandsons, James Gordon, Tyler William (deceased), Mason Barnard (Taylor), Scottie Cyril Mitchell, and Reginald Ariel Tim. She smiled broadly whenever in the company of her great-granddaughter (Tyler's daughter) Skyla. Nancy was excellent at staying connected with extended family, notably her cousins with whom she shared fond memories of her youth as a camp participant then counselor, swimming and canoeing in Kenora. She loved reading non-fiction, and learned sensitivity to Aboriginal history. She was a 4th generation descendant of pioneers who arrived by sailing ship to Canada from England in 1863. Nancy opened her arms to welcome newcomers, those to Canada (sponsored by the church) and additions to her family. Daughter-in-law Kim Mitchell, step grandchildren Kole, Kassy and Kaleb; special friends, Christine, Noah, River and Skye Rowell, and Donna Doelman were also in her heart and she was grateful for hospital visits. Mom was proud of her work in the field of justice, being a Justice of the Peace for near 20 years from base court Pembroke before health conditions forced her to retire "early" at age 70. We've learned much in the last few years about scleroderma, pulmonary hypertension, and Mom's stoic determination and ability to work through pain and shortness of breath. Breathe easy now Mom. "Go Now In Peace", and know you did enough. We love you and "Remember When"… Thanks to medical teams at the Ottawa Heart Institute and Pembroke Regional Hospital who provided exceptional care for which our family is grateful. Mom was transferred to PRH the last month of her life where she received better care than was expected, as our family began to realize the R.N.s and doctors had done all they could to make Nancy comfortable (Mom's words). In accordance with Mom's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private family celebration of life will take place at a later date.



